CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State After Breakup With Karl Dargan

0 reads
Leave a comment
Casanova Meet & Greet

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Despite trying their hand at Marriage Boot Camp, Lil Mo has called it quits with her husband Karl Dargan. Between the countless cheating rumors and reports he ran up a stranger’s debit card, Mo has seemingly had enough.

Days after posting a photo while on a date with another man, the Superwoman singer took to social media to give fans an update on her emotional state. Mo posted a photo with the text, “I am happy, hurting and healing at the same time,” to describe how she’s dealing with the breakup. “Don’t ask me how I’m doing it because I don’t know, but I’m doing it and I’m so proud of myself.”

Mo has been doing her best to live her best life on the ‘gram and bragging about her single status.

We can’t blame sis after all Karl’s put her through in public and private. We’re hoping she’s surrounded by friends and family who love her.

Karl has yet to address he and Mo’s declined marriage.

RELATED STORIES:

Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New Man, No More Karl Dargan

Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It

Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State After Breakup With Karl Dargan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The…
 17 hours ago
05.29.19
Lamar Odom Reveals In Memoir That He Once…
 20 hours ago
05.29.19
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Off The Market: Raven Goodwin Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Hosts The Group In…
 1 day ago
05.28.19
Shannade Clermont Recalls The Night Her Sugar Daddy…
 2 days ago
05.28.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Graduate Receives Master’s Degree, Law Degree In…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
DaBaby did it AGAIN
 4 days ago
05.26.19
14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Mary Winston Becomes The First Black Woman To…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Bushwick Bill Gives Health Update As Geto Boys…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Army Sgt. Surprises Daughter At High School Graduation
 4 days ago
05.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close