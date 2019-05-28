CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams

0 reads
Leave a comment
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Tasha Smith is in love and beaming. The actress/Tasha Smith Actor’s Workshop owner announced over the weekend that she’s found love with Michael K. Williams and she couldn’t be happier.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love Of my life @bkbmg,” she captioned a coupled up pic of them. “This man gives me goose bumps!”

Michael also reposted the pic on his page and wrote: “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest #lawofattraction.”

Now that’s a cute couple.

Tasha and Michael’s new relationship is already well supported. Meagan Good told Tasha in her Instagram comments that she absolutely approves of their coupledom.

#BlackLove: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Couples [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

#BlackLove: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Couples [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #BlackLove: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Couples [PHOTOS]

#BlackLove: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Couples [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_2972394" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Black love is a special kind of magic. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] With a large number of black men facing incarceration in America, the ultimate breakdown of the black home, and the baseless assassination of both men and women of color, the concept of successful black relationships can seem more like a dream than reality. So, when we find black love, we hold on, and we hold on tight. They are our hopes and our dreams — a picture of what love could be.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Source: Bossip.com

Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The…
 17 hours ago
05.29.19
Lamar Odom Reveals In Memoir That He Once…
 20 hours ago
05.29.19
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Off The Market: Raven Goodwin Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Hosts The Group In…
 1 day ago
05.28.19
Shannade Clermont Recalls The Night Her Sugar Daddy…
 2 days ago
05.28.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Graduate Receives Master’s Degree, Law Degree In…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
DaBaby did it AGAIN
 4 days ago
05.26.19
14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Mary Winston Becomes The First Black Woman To…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Bushwick Bill Gives Health Update As Geto Boys…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Army Sgt. Surprises Daughter At High School Graduation
 4 days ago
05.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close