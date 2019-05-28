Tasha Smith is in love and beaming. The actress/Tasha Smith Actor’s Workshop owner announced over the weekend that she’s found love with Michael K. Williams and she couldn’t be happier.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love Of my life @bkbmg,” she captioned a coupled up pic of them. “This man gives me goose bumps!”

Michael also reposted the pic on his page and wrote: “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest #lawofattraction.”

Now that’s a cute couple.

Tasha and Michael’s new relationship is already well supported. Meagan Good told Tasha in her Instagram comments that she absolutely approves of their coupledom.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Source: Bossip.com

Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com