Serena Williams Makes Major Statement With Virgil Abloh-Designed Outfit During The French Open

2019 French Open - Day Two

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

When it comes to stepping onto the tennis court, Serena Williams makes her own rules. She was the subject of much controversy during last year’s French Open when her Black Panther-themed catsuit was banned by the tournament’s president, Bernard Giudicelli. The ruling left many in outrage and support for the 23-time major champion. as the suit was made to suppress blood clots she experienced during childbirth.

“One must respect the game and the place,” Giudicelli would respond following the dress code implementation.

Williams, in champion-fashion, returned for the 2019 French Open rocking a stunning two-piece set designed by Virgil Abloh and Nike’s Off White. The outfit, which Williams wore — while soundly defeating Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round— featured French text that translates to “mother,” “champion,” “queen,” and “Goddess” on the cape. 

“It’s the second time [Abloh and I] worked together,” Williams told Tennis Channel following the victory. “And it has words on it in French. It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion. It’s positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that.”

That’s how you bounce back and stunt on the haters.

Serena will move on to the second round on Thursday, as she’ll face Kurumi Nara.

Serena Williams Makes Major Statement With Virgil Abloh-Designed Outfit During The French Open was originally published on cassiuslife.com

