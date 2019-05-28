CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Cosmopolitan Hotel Claims They Denied Meek Mill Entry over Capacity Issues

Meek: "This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!!"

0 reads
Leave a comment
Las Vegas Hotel Says It Denied Meek Mill Due To Capacity Not Race

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Over the weekend Meek Mill, accused the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas of racist behavior when they denied him entry to see a Mustard concert. Initially, a source close to hotel claimed the Philly rapper was involved in a fight (he denies it happened), hence their reasoning for not allowing him to enter the property. Now they are claiming he was not granted entry due to capacity. Meek and his lawyer are making the claim that the Championships crafter was denied access to the hotel because he is a Black entertainer.

Meek let the world know about the disrespect when he shared an Instagram video of himself talking with two of the hotel’s staff with the caption:

“Some of these casinos have a bunch of Tatics [sic] to keep the level of blacks down …. but love to take our money!!!! This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!”

In a letter, Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, is demanding the hotel issues an apology to his client while revealing the establishment keeps a list of African American artists who should be denied entry.

“… we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color,” Tacopina wrote. “Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages […] we urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you.”

The hotel is denying those claims and states it has a “zero tolerance for discrimination.” The Cosmopolitan told TMZ they denied Mill entry due to capacity issues. TMZ also reports that the hotel revealed to the celebrity gossip site that Meek was trying to go to the Marquee Dayclub to see Mustard but was not allowed because it reached capacity per the Las Vegas Fire Marshall Code.

The Cosmo also added:

“Accordingly, when Marquee Dayclub was contacted in advance of Meek Mill’s arrival, security staff clarified that he would not be granted access because of capacity issues, in accordance with both club and resort policy. Upon his arrival, it was reiterated to Meek Mill and his team for a second time that access to the venue was not permitted.”

Tacopina fired back at the Cosmopolitan in a statement to Complex stating:

“The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”

Cosmopolitan Hotel Claims They Denied Meek Mill Entry over Capacity Issues was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The…
 17 hours ago
05.29.19
Lamar Odom Reveals In Memoir That He Once…
 20 hours ago
05.29.19
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Off The Market: Raven Goodwin Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Hosts The Group In…
 1 day ago
05.28.19
Shannade Clermont Recalls The Night Her Sugar Daddy…
 2 days ago
05.28.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Graduate Receives Master’s Degree, Law Degree In…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
DaBaby did it AGAIN
 4 days ago
05.26.19
14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Mary Winston Becomes The First Black Woman To…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Bushwick Bill Gives Health Update As Geto Boys…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Army Sgt. Surprises Daughter At High School Graduation
 4 days ago
05.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close