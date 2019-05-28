CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

The Smithsonian Institute Names Lonnie Bunch III As Its First Black Secretary

0 reads
Leave a comment
The National Museum of African American History and Culture

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Smithsonian Institute has established and maintained some of the United States’ best-known museums and national parks. It’s an institution that ensures the preservation of our country’s most historic moments and provides context to those moments for the consumption of future generations. For the first time ever, a black man is taking over the day-to-day administration of the Smithsonian’s 19 museums, 21 libraries and the National Zoo, and more.

Lonnie G. Brunch III who will be stepping into his history-making role after serving as founding director of the National Museum of African American History. According to NPR, his election came as the result of a unanimous vote by the organization’s 17-member board of Regents. Although Brunch has a breadth of experience, specifically in his work bringing the National Museum of African-American History to fruition, his sights are set on the future.

“It is important for the public to view the Smithsonian not simply as an addict of nostalgia, but as a cauldron of ideas of innovation and understanding that can be transformative for our country.”

A refreshing train of thought considering it’d be easy for Brunch to stick to a more traditional way of thinking. The Smithsonian is now in the hands of someone who is looking to deliver a new and improved interaction with history.

“To accomplish this, though, the Smithsonian must become a much more nimble entity,” he added. “It must be an institution that is ripe with technology, an institution better suited to serve 21st-century audiences, and an institution of research, of great collections, and of wonder that helps America understand itself and its world. This will ensure that the Smithsonian will always be what it once was. It will always ensure that the Smithsonian will be a place where scholarship, creativity, education and service come together for the greater good.”

In about 3 weeks Brunch will officially begin working in his new capacity as Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. For context, this role is the equivalent of being the CEO of a private company. It’s a monumental accomplishment and a testament to the continued changing of the guard across industries as it relates to Black men and women stepping into positions of actual power.

The Smithsonian Institute Names Lonnie Bunch III As Its First Black Secretary was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The…
 17 hours ago
05.29.19
Lamar Odom Reveals In Memoir That He Once…
 20 hours ago
05.29.19
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Off The Market: Raven Goodwin Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
05.29.19
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Hosts The Group In…
 1 day ago
05.28.19
Shannade Clermont Recalls The Night Her Sugar Daddy…
 2 days ago
05.28.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Graduate Receives Master’s Degree, Law Degree In…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
DaBaby did it AGAIN
 4 days ago
05.26.19
14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Mary Winston Becomes The First Black Woman To…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Bushwick Bill Gives Health Update As Geto Boys…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Army Sgt. Surprises Daughter At High School Graduation
 4 days ago
05.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close