CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted By Stepfather

0 reads
Leave a comment
'An Evening with Ellen DeGeneres' in Calgary

Source: B. Roth/WENN for Tine Publicity / WENN

A stunning revelation from Ellen DeGeneres.

During an appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 61-year-old talk show host opened up about being a sexual assault survivor.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

She said her stepfather waited until her mother, Betty DeGeneres was out of town to touch her inappropriately, saying he needed to feel her breasts because he’d found a lump in her mother’s breasts and needed to check hers.

This occurred when the Emmy award winner was around 15 to 16 years old. DeGeneres said she’s still angry with herself for not standing up to who she said was a  “very bad man.”

She’s telling her story now because it bothers her when women come forward about their sexual assault experiences and are shamed or blamed. She hopes opening up publicly will encourage other women to do the same.

See Also: Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With Ellen Degeneres

“We [women] just don’t feel like we’re worthy, or we’re scared to have a voice, and we’re scared to say no … That’s the only reason I think it’s important to talk about it because there’s so many young girls and it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

You can catch Ellen DeGeneres episode in full when season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, becomes available for streaming on Netflix May 31st.

Source: VIBE

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted By Stepfather was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Hosts The Group In…
 1 day ago
05.28.19
Shannade Clermont Recalls The Night Her Sugar Daddy…
 2 days ago
05.28.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Graduate Receives Master’s Degree, Law Degree In…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
DaBaby did it AGAIN
 4 days ago
05.26.19
14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Mary Winston Becomes The First Black Woman To…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Bushwick Bill Gives Health Update As Geto Boys…
 4 days ago
05.26.19
Army Sgt. Surprises Daughter At High School Graduation
 4 days ago
05.28.19
Cast Of “Aladdin” Reveals What It Was Like…
 5 days ago
05.26.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…
 6 days ago
05.24.19
Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics…
 6 days ago
05.24.19
Jeannie Mai Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For…
 6 days ago
05.23.19
Is Cardi B Plotting Her Return To Television?
 7 days ago
05.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close