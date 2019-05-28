CLOSE
The #DeeList: Top 5 Artists Who Deserve a Key to Their City

21 Savage at Rolling Loud Miami

Salute to TDE’s Jay Rock for receiving a key to the city of Watts! To help him celebrate, I’ve compiled a list of artists who also deserve this great honor.

5. Tekashi69

Tekashi69

To New York City, for exemplary snitching resulting in the arrest of allllll the thugs in the city. Because of him, the streets are safer.

4. Da Baby

Jmblya Fest 2019

To Charlotte, because with the way he keeps knocking out people on video, he’s gonna need a key just to be able to get back in.

3. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

To Franklin, TN, for the uncanny ability to camouflage herself as a hip hop artist when it’s convenient for her to make money.

2. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

To Atlanta, for reminding black people that we invented country music in the first damn place. Act like you don’t have an uncle who got the horses in the back…

1. 21 Savage

21 Savage at Rolling Loud Miami

To London. He just started claiming them again, so we never know when they’ll try and lock him out.

