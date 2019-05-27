Check Out These Memorial Day Deals For Veterans

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

There are several restaurants that are giving veterans free or a discount on dishes today, just a way to say thank you for your service and celebrate those that put their lives on the line so that we can enjoy our freedom. Here’s to you! Click here for a list of places that are celebrating veterans.

Source: VeteransAdvantage.com

-Kiki J

