GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge Of Their Health

"We know that when Black women walk, things change, and that we walk in the footsteps of that legacy," said GirlTrek co-founder Vanessa Garrison.

Two health advocates teamed up for the creation of a movement designed to empower Black women and girls to take charge of their health. For the past 8 years the nonprofit organization—dubbed GirlTrek—has been inspiring individuals to heal their bodies and reclaim their communities one step at a time, CNN reported.

The collective was created by T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison. Cognizant of the racial health disparities impacting Black women the two friends, who met in college, were determined to create a platform that promoted health, wellness, and self-care. For Dixon and Garrison, the mission behind GirlTrek was personal. They wanted to break generational cycles and change the narrative surrounding Black women and wellness. “It wasn’t because we were walking enthusiasts or because we love to walk. When we started we were just trying to save our own lives,” Dixon told CNN. “How do we not fall in these pitfalls that our mothers and our aunts and our grandmothers have fallen into? Eighty percent of us are overweight and carrying that weight is killing us now at disproportionate levels. We can’t do it anymore. We can’t carry it anymore.”

What started as a walking challenge for family and friends quickly grew into a national movement where over 170,00 women are walking with groups across the country with the assistance of 1,000 organizers. The mission goes far beyond getting fit. Many of the walks are inspired by civil rights pioneers and are hosted to spread awareness about issues impacting the Black community. The walks have fostered conversations amongst Black women about playing a role in the redevelopment of their communities. “We know that when Black women walk, things change, and that we walk in the footsteps of that legacy,” said Garrison.

GirlTrek is on a mission to have 1 million women pledge to walk 30 minutes a day by 2020.

Moms around the world were being feted by their children on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day. But there were also a growing number of childless mothers who were continuing to mourn the deaths of their sons from senseless violence. They have comprised what has become the Mothers of the Movement, women who were robbed of their motherhood because of killings by figures in law enforcement. Photos: Remembering Black Men And Boys Killed By Police While those deaths have ranged from the recent to occurring more than a decade ago, the growing influence of the Mothers of the Movement now stretches from the hallowed hallways of Capitol Hill to the grassroots level from which the efforts to effect change in the nation's gun laws and biased criminal justice system remain. Just in April, the Rev. Al Sharpton hosted Mothers of the Movement at his annual National Action Network convention in New York City. Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump explained to the audience how the group of courageous women were leading the charge to make sure every officer in each and all police departments across the country can be equipped with a body camera to bring full transparency to law enforcement-involved shootings that many times result in cover-ups to protect cops. https://twitter.com/TheRevAl/status/1113562254195200001 The names of those we have lost still reverberate in conversations having to do with social justice, or the lack thereof: Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, for starters. Sadly, a handful of new names continue to be added to the list as law enforcement appears undaunted in how they treat Black suspects versus their white counterparts. We've seen that in just the past year alone everywhere from Pittsburgh to Sacramento to Dallas to most recently in Oklahoma, where a police officer shot Lorenzo Clerkley Jr., a 14-year-old Black child, two times through a fence in less than a second after giving a command. Amazingly, Clerkley survived the barrage of bullets. But many of his predecessors who found themselves similarly targeted by law enforcement were not as lucky to live to tell their stories. Instead, those narratives have been left to be told and retold by their families, including and especially their mothers, many of whom have led tireless plights to create change centered on how this world and country view young Black males.

GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge Of Their Health was originally published on newsone.com

photos
