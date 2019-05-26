DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles Worthy Two-Piece Fade [VIDEO]

The lyric on DaBaby‘s fast-rising single “Suge” goes as follows: “You disrespect me and I’ll beat your ass up / All in front of your potnas and children.” Well, one Carolina rapper found out the hard way.
The rapper, who for the sake of this report shall not be named (because DaBaby does it for us), jumps on Instagram to poke and prod at DaBaby inside of a Charlotte area mall. The backstory behind the two? Said rapper had been trolling the Baby On Baby rapper on Instagram, to the point where DaBaby told him to pull up, we can fight on IG Live if you want it.
Which brings us to today. Let’s just say ol’ buddy kinda asked for it. To the point where he wound up bloody with his pants around his ankles post-fight.
He attempted to clarify what happened and that he got jumped by security but those who also were in the Louis Vuitton store disputed those claims.
And of course, he got ROASTED over this attempt of clout chasing. J. Prince told people to not let IG become their OG — otherwise, things like this happen.
See social media light the clout chasing rapper up just for attempting it with DaBaby.
