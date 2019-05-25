CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]

14 reads
Leave a comment
US-OBAMA-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Sasha Obama is growing up right in front of our eyes!

The youngest daughter of our forever President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama looked absolutely stunning in newly leaked photos of her going to her high school prom. While everyone begins wondering what her date is thinking about taking one of the former First Daughters to prom, he looked more than relaxed in a clean tux.

Sasha posed in a classic black dress as she posed for photos ahead of attending the prom at Sidwell Friends School, a exclusive private school in Washington D.C.

Michelle Obama was on hand to send young Sasha off and older sister Malia was present as well. As for Barack? Well, we’re sure he attended to give her date a rather earnest talking to.

PHOTOS: Essence

RELATED: Sasha Obama Sings Along With Chance The Rapper At Holiday Event

RELATED: All Grown Up! Sasha Obama Gets Her First Summer Job In Martha’s Vineyard

Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BlackGirlMagic: Graduate Receives Master’s Degree, Law Degree In…
 8 hours ago
05.26.19
GirlTrek Movement Inspires Black Women To Take Charge…
 10 hours ago
05.26.19
Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To…
 11 hours ago
05.26.19
DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles…
 22 hours ago
05.26.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
DaBaby did it AGAIN
 1 day ago
05.26.19
14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into…
 1 day ago
05.26.19
Mary Winston Becomes The First Black Woman To…
 1 day ago
05.26.19
Bushwick Bill Gives Health Update As Geto Boys…
 1 day ago
05.26.19
Cast Of “Aladdin” Reveals What It Was Like…
 3 days ago
05.26.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…
 3 days ago
05.24.19
Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics…
 3 days ago
05.24.19
Jeannie Mai Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For…
 4 days ago
05.23.19
Is Cardi B Plotting Her Return To Television?
 4 days ago
05.23.19
Tidal X: Brooklyn
Wobble Up Video
 6 days ago
05.21.19
Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To…
 6 days ago
05.22.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Wants The Crew To Join…
 6 days ago
05.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close