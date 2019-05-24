Veterans and Active Service Members Offered Free Gas Through the Weekend

The North Texas Honda Dealers is giving away free gas to veterans and active duty service members through Memorial Day.

Yesterday, the were on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas Thursday. Today, they’ll be in Fort Worth and Watauga. Check out exact days and times below:

Friday:

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – 701 Rufe Snow Dr., Watauga, TX 76148

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 4600 Denton Hwy., Fort Worth, TX 76117

Monday:

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – 5745 SR-121, The Colony, TX 75056

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 877 S Stemmons Fwy., Lewisville, TX 75067

To get the free gas, veterans, service members and Honda drivers should look for the big blue tanker truck.

via Fox4News