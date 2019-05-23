CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Young Thug – The London (ft J. Cole & Travis Scott) [Official Audio]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Young Thug Birthday Bash

Source: ATLPics / Radio One

Young Thug calls on J. Cole & Travis Scott for his latest single, “The London.” Check out Young Thug’s new video

Stream “The London” Here https://youngthug.ffm.to/thelondon

Follow Young Thug: http://www.twitter.com/youngthug http://instagram.com/thuggerthugger1 http://www.facebook.com/youngthugmusic

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Young Thug – The London (ft J. Cole & Travis Scott) [Official Audio] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…
 18 hours ago
05.24.19
Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics…
 20 hours ago
05.24.19
Jeannie Mai Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For…
 23 hours ago
05.23.19
Is Cardi B Plotting Her Return To Television?
 2 days ago
05.23.19
Tidal X: Brooklyn
Wobble Up Video
 3 days ago
05.21.19
Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To…
 3 days ago
05.22.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Wants The Crew To Join…
 3 days ago
05.21.19
Allison Williams Reveals How Black Men React To…
 4 days ago
05.20.19
Police Peacefully Arrest Suspected Cop Killer One Week…
 4 days ago
05.20.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Eliminate Student…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
New Book Highlights The Legacy Of Black Cyclist…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
Actress Regina Hall Receives Honorary Degree From Dillard…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
GoFundMe Supporters Raise $8K So Single Mom Can…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
HBCU World Series Aims To Diversify College Baseball
 6 days ago
05.20.19
LeBron James Aims To Combat Hunger In Underserved…
 6 days ago
05.20.19
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Share The Name…
 7 days ago
05.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close