Music
Thank You, Thank You: Jay-Z’s Entire ‘Blueprint’ Trilogy Is Back On Apple Music

The Meadows Day 1

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

All Apple Music and Jay-Z fans have something to celebrate today: The Blueprint trilogy is now back to stream on Apple Music. Sorry Spotify users, you will all still have to wait to get anything back from him again.

Hov originally pulled his entire discography from Apple Music, Spotify, Google Music, and other streaming platforms following the purchase and launch of TIDAL. In 2017, a large portion of Jay-Z’s discography returned to Apple Music with the exception of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and The Blueprint trilogy. His 1996 classic is still on the outs for Apple, but Mr. Carter is willing to let the platform play “Izzo,” “Takeover,” and “Empire State of Mind” on the regular.

 

The current move, however, along with his wife Beyoncé releasing Lemonade outside of TIDAL shortly after her Homecoming Live album could suggest that The Carters are lightening their stance on exclusivity. A number of fans have found joy in the news, though there are some that are still skeptical. For all we know, Jay-Z and his representatives may pull the albums back again.

Maybe Spotify will never get Jay-Z’s discography again and that in itself is heartbreaking. Apple Music subscribers can check out Jay-Z’s albums here.

Thank You, Thank You: Jay-Z’s Entire ‘Blueprint’ Trilogy Is Back On Apple Music was originally published on cassiuslife.com

