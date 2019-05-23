CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics To These Classic Songs And It’s Hilarious AF 

0 reads
Leave a comment
black twitter

Source: Westend61 / Getty

The world may not admit it, but you can always count on us young, cool Black folks to come up with a creative way to make even the most serious person laugh out loud. Admit it — Black millennials have turned social media the into a sort of daily family reunion, where we hurl jokes, plan events, help each other out, and speak to issues that affect our community the most.

The best part about Black Twitter is that it tends to give you a laugh no matter what circumstances or depressing news has been thrown your way for that day. Even the most darkest days when you feel like you don’t deserve to laugh, you can find a great gem on the right person’s timeline.

@Aponchonegro: Black twitter really let ppl in on the inside jokes of the black community. But they will never understand our struggle

@Smooth_Orator: Twitter is really big. Like, really big. And segregated like sh**. We joke about Black Twitter and the online community aspect but trust me, it’s “neighborhoods” on this app yeen never seen.”

This week, the hilarity ensued with folks taking lyrics from classic songs, and flipping it to mean whatever they want it to mean. Like these gems that Kash Doll shared:

https://twitter.com/kashdoll/status/1131265149917106176

And this one from @FOHMilton:

How many good lyric changes have you seen? Hit the flip for some of the funniest ones we caught.

Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics To These Classic Songs And It’s Hilarious AF  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…
 18 hours ago
05.24.19
Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics…
 20 hours ago
05.24.19
Jeannie Mai Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For…
 23 hours ago
05.23.19
Is Cardi B Plotting Her Return To Television?
 2 days ago
05.23.19
Tidal X: Brooklyn
Wobble Up Video
 3 days ago
05.21.19
Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To…
 3 days ago
05.22.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Wants The Crew To Join…
 3 days ago
05.21.19
Allison Williams Reveals How Black Men React To…
 4 days ago
05.20.19
Police Peacefully Arrest Suspected Cop Killer One Week…
 4 days ago
05.20.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Eliminate Student…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
New Book Highlights The Legacy Of Black Cyclist…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
Actress Regina Hall Receives Honorary Degree From Dillard…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
GoFundMe Supporters Raise $8K So Single Mom Can…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
HBCU World Series Aims To Diversify College Baseball
 6 days ago
05.20.19
LeBron James Aims To Combat Hunger In Underserved…
 6 days ago
05.20.19
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Share The Name…
 7 days ago
05.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close