Is Cardi B Plotting Her Return To Television?

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Cardi, Cardi hot tamale might be returning to television soon – but not as a reality star on Love & Hip Hop (thank goodness). Maintaining her bloody persona, the rapper and mom to Baby Kulture went ahead and trademarked Bocktails With Cardi B.

“According to the trademark documents, she’s laying claim to “entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists,” TMZ reports, adding that it doesn’t look like her new venture will end with just a television show. “She’s asking for exclusivity on clothing, including shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants, and shorts. And, there’s more … she wants to use the name for “alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer.”

Cardi is on a roll. She recently collaborated with Fashion Nova on a new line that nearly sold out in 24 hours. That was after she shut sh*t down with her stunning look at the MET Gala and did we mention her fire feature on DJ Khaled’s new album? Like we said, she’s on a roll. Stay tuned.

Is Cardi B Plotting Her Return To Television? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

