They Are Back! Little Brother Dropping New Music And Tour Soon!

The dynamic duo Phonte and Big Pooh are back to making music like they never left.Just last year Little Brother hit the stage at the Art Of Cool Festival in Durham with 9th Wonder. Since then the three spoke about continuing to create music.

According to DJBooth, “I’m excited to announce that my brother Big Pooh and I are back at work. New Little Brother music and a tour are coming soon.” Phonte said.

The two are set to hit the stage September 5 through September 7 at a Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“LB’s at the door, knock knock. Break windows and padlocks. Right now muh’fuckers just watch.” -Litte Brother (KNOCK KNOCK)

