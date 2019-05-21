CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Lil Nas X & Wrangler Team Up To Literally Put Some Wrangler On Your Booty

A move that makes the most the sense in the world.

10 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Nas X and Wingstop Team Up For Old Town Road Premiere Party

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Can’t nobodyyyy tell him nothinggggg, you can’t tell him nothing. If you thought Lil Nas X was just a flash in the pan based due to ridiculously successful record “Old Town Road” you were sadly mistaken. The viral sensation is making sure to squeeze every ounce of success he can out of the song that is sweeping across America before we get another track out of him.

In a move that makes the most the sense in the world, Wrangler is teaming up with Lil Nas X to drop a capsule collection based on the catchy “Wrangler on my booty” lyric from the insanely catchy record.

The collection which officially dropped on Monday (May 20) is comprised of jeans place “on my booty” conveniently located underneath the Wrangler tag on the back pocket, t-shirts, tiny shorts for the ladies and a denim shirt that states “Old Town Road Road #1.”

The collection doesn’t only feature visible details, the clothes sports technology inside of them as well. When you scan the Wrangler logo that is, yes, on your booty you will gain access to exclusive behind the scenes footage from Lil Nas X’s brilliant “Old Town Road” movie/music video that featured Billy Ray Cyrus, Chris Rock, Rico Nasty, Vince Staples, HA HA Davis, Diplo, Jozzy and the songs producer, YoungKio.

The only thing missing now is a Maserati collaboration at this point. Lil Nas X is not done yet, this stallion still has legs with a recently announced EP that will feature a “legend” on the way, and we are sure a slew of other announcements down the pipeline. Keep shaking the table young man, we are rooting for you Hip-Hop cowboy. You can head here to see the entire Wrangler collection.

Lil Nas X & Wrangler Team Up To Literally Put Some Wrangler On Your Booty was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tidal X: Brooklyn
Wobble Up Video
 2 hours ago
05.21.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Wants The Crew To Join…
 16 hours ago
05.21.19
Allison Williams Reveals How Black Men React To…
 1 day ago
05.20.19
Police Peacefully Arrest Suspected Cop Killer One Week…
 1 day ago
05.20.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Eliminate Student…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
New Book Highlights The Legacy Of Black Cyclist…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
Actress Regina Hall Receives Honorary Degree From Dillard…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
GoFundMe Supporters Raise $8K So Single Mom Can…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
HBCU World Series Aims To Diversify College Baseball
 3 days ago
05.20.19
LeBron James Aims To Combat Hunger In Underserved…
 3 days ago
05.20.19
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Share The Name…
 4 days ago
05.20.19
Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To…
 5 days ago
05.17.19
Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her…
 5 days ago
05.17.19
Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]
 5 days ago
05.16.19
Netflix Premieres the ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer,…
 6 days ago
05.15.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Party In The…
 1 week ago
05.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close