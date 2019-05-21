The #DeeList: Top 5 Addictions Worse Than Porn

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she had an unhealthy relationship with porn before meeting her husband Will. I don’t want her to feel bad, so I’ve compiled a list of addictions way worse than a skin flick.

Top 5 Addictions Worse Than Porn

5. Crack – If Pookie said it kept calling him, it must be some different kinda stuff. Weed ain’t never called my phone or texted me.

Speaking of crack….

4. Bundles – How is your car note $250, your rent $685, but bundles in your head plus the install and color is $900?? That’s like parking a BMW in front of a crack house.

3. Caffeine – Because I couldn’t think of anything funny, and it is actually addictive. Don’t judge me.

2. Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits – Y’all ate the restaurant out a house and home and forced them to put the recipe in stores. Ain’t like it’s Popeye’s biscuits, but okay…

1. That Sorry Ass Man – He cheated on your 6 times, has 3 baby mamas and you ain’t one of em. But when he’s working, he gives you at least enough money to buy the edge control needed to fight his side chicks. That’s a good man.

