Dallas Entrepreneur, Kiarra Grey Hosts an EXTRA Ordinary Birthday Celebration

The common stigma of black women not being able to get along, work together, or exist in the same room without lack of judgment has been put to rest.

A large group of distinguished black women entrepreneurs came together in celebration of life for Kiarra Grey. It was not only a birthday celebration but also focused on the unity of women, being a great support system to one another, and taking advantage of the networking opportunity presented to Dallas women entrepreneurs.

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Artistic Visual Studios, Grey gathered 25 women for a greater purpose. Believe us when we tell you, it was not your ordinary Birthday celebration! The room was filled with dozens of melanin queens who were living their entrepreneurial dreams out loud, together, unapologetically.

Upon planning her birthday celebration, Grey had no real expectations. She says she originally had the vision to host an event to unify the black and brown community together by utilizing the various platforms her friends were blessed with.

For the past five years, Grey had her own aspirations she aimed to accomplish and despite things getting difficult; she found it was her peers who kept her going. Kiarra said she truly believes this is her “becoming season” and she wanted to share that love and light with everyone in one room at one time.

“It’s rare that when I plan, I don’t think of ways to include others.”

From a young age, she has been a vibrant, shining light, and stranger to no one. Grey has always been known to be a selfless individual in her community. Her main source of inspiration stems from her grandmother, Ava Johnson. She was taught to have empathy towards people, show support, and always communicate resulting in nurturing special bonds.

“Most of all I think I am who I am today because I’ve seen my grandmother give the shirt off of her back. She has had the bare minimum and still managed to have enough to give back to other people. She’s been a light in my dark tunnels when I was at rock bottom. Everything she has ever told me or suggested has always been right. She has never lead me down the wrong path”.

Kiarra says this event was her way of doing what Nipsey Hussle aimed to do in DFW Metroplex, despite his absence.

Aspire to inspire individuals. “The marathon continues”

