Actress Regina Hall Receives Honorary Degree From Dillard University

While delivering the keynote address at the graduation, Hall stressed the importance of living in your purpose.

Actress Regina Hall is having an epic year. Fresh off of the success of her film Little, Hall recently received an honorary degree from Dillard University for her contributions to the entertainment industry, Essence reported.

The Washington, D.C. native delivered the keynote address during the commencement ceremony that took place at the historically Black university on May 11. The institution chose to honor Hall not only for the accomplishments that she has made throughout her 20-year acting career but for her advocacy work as well. She does volunteer work to support senior citizens and has utilized her platform to spread awareness about scleroderma; a rare skin disease.

Hall stood before a crowd of promising graduates and their loved ones and provided them with words of encouragement and inspiration. “As you go out into the world to pursue your passion, I want to make sure that you also diligently pursue your compassion. It is so important to remember in this world we are servants. No matter what we do, no matter what our vocation, no matter what our employment is we are here to serve one another,” she said during her speech. “We serve our friends. We serve our family. We serve ourselves. We serve our planet. Your worth is in who you are. It is the soul and the essence of who you are.”

She joins a list of influential entertainers who have graced the stage during Dillard’s past commencement ceremonies; including Chance the Rapper and Janelle Monae. She took to Instagram to share her excitement about receiving the degree with her fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congratulations to the graduating class of 2019 @dillarduniversity! It was an honor to be there with all of you on this special day. Thank you to all the faculty and staff for treating me so kindly and presenting me with my Honorary Doctorate. Just call me Dr.Hall from now on😁.

A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on

Hall currently stars on the Showtime series Black Monday alongside actor Don Cheadle. She also is apart of the cast of the film Shaft which is slated to come out this summer.

Actress Regina Hall Receives Honorary Degree From Dillard University was originally published on newsone.com

