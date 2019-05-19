CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

New Book Highlights The Legacy Of Black Cyclist Marshall Taylor

“He really was a civil rights icon for his day,” said author Michael Kranish.

0 reads
Leave a comment

An unsung Black athlete is finally getting the recognition that he deserves. Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor—a man who dominated cycling during the late 1800s—is being highlighted in a new book, Chicago PBS reported.

The book, titled The World’s Fastest Man: The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor, America’s First Black Sports Hero, was penned by political reporter Michael Kranish. It delves into the racism that Taylor faced while competing during that era. Due to Jim Crow laws, he was banned from participating in several competitions and endured racially charged physical attacks during races.

Taylor—who at one point was the world’s fastest cyclist—didn’t let the racial discrimination that he experienced deter him from cycling. In fact, he used all of the negative experiences as fuel to push forward and understood that what he was doing was something bigger than himself; he was opening up doors for generations of Black athletes to follow in his footsteps.

Many star athletes would follow suit and lend their voices to social and political issues including Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James and Serena Williams. “He really was a civil rights icon for his day,” Kranish said in a statement. “He wrote extensively about racing not just for his glory. He wanted to show that if he could win a fair match against whites, that any Black could compete and triumph whatever field they tried, if they were given a fair shot.”

Taylor is also the inspiration behind a new art exhibit slated to be unveiled next month. Artist Kadir Nelson—known for doing the cover art for rapper Drake’s Nothing Was the Same album—will create a bronze sculpture of Taylor that will be on display at 3 World Trade Center.

SEE ALSO:

Chadwick Boseman To Star In Film About First Black Samurai

LeBron James Aims To Combat Hunger In Underserved Communities

Peanut video screenshot

Black Twitter Shakes Its Head As 'Peanut' Video Of Black Child Goes Viral

14 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Shakes Its Head As 'Peanut' Video Of Black Child Goes Viral

Continue reading Black Twitter Shakes Its Head As ‘Peanut’ Video Of Black Child Goes Viral

Black Twitter Shakes Its Head As 'Peanut' Video Of Black Child Goes Viral

The social media gods (or devils) threw its rabid users a fresh batch of raw meat Friday morning when Twitter addicts saw the word "Peanut" climbing the ranks of the treasured trending topics. Naturally, inquiring social media minds wanted to know what the fuss was all about. Word had it that the so-called Grumpy Cat died. Was "Peanut" his name? Turned out the answer, as social media users found out in a resounding fashion, was pretty far from that. "Peanut" is apparently a Black boy in a viral video posted to Twitter by Cole LaBrant, a white man who got internet-famous from Vine videos back when that was a thing. "Peanut" is also LaBrant's "adopted cousin," according to a tweet he posted late Thursday night. "Peanut," the only Black or brown person seen in the video shot a playground, is shown getting on his hands and knees and acting as a human stool to help white "girls get off and back ON the swings," LeBrant wrote. "We all need to be more like Peanut." https://twitter.com/DrBangtan1/status/1129396122294923266 A woman's voice can be heard in the background saying, "Oh my goodness. Sweet boy." In theory, helping out a friend is always the right move. But when you factor in transracial adoption and white families raising Black children, context matters. (Nevermind the fact that the girls were simply getting off the swings in order to step on Peanut's back to get back on the same swing within a matter of seconds.) Black Twitter fingers got to typing with the quickness to call out LaBrant for blissfully promoting the troubling imagery the video was evoking from the wrong side of history. https://twitter.com/f4hmo/status/1129313486306201600 LaBrant quickly deleted the tweet Friday morning, but screenshots preserved it and the video had already been retweeted thousands of times. It was unclear whether the child's name was actually Peanut or if it was a nickname. Babynames.com says that Peanut is actually a popular name. TheBump.com, a website devoted to all-things pregnancy, regularly refers to babies as "the little peanut." To be clear, it is not unheard of to refer to a baby or child as Peanut. But, of course, the larger context that LaBrant seemed to have ignored was how America has long viewed Black children as less than human. The Washington Post's Vanessa Williams wrote last year about "how society keeps black boys from being boys." And while the setting was indeed a playground, LaBrant was rejoicing at Peanut's role of a subservient actual footstool for white girls who actually got to enjoy playing in a playground by swinging on swings and not having people stand on their backs. Meanwhile, in reality, here Peanut was going back and forth between these two white angels, giving them a literal boost while he worked from the bottom. For many, the name Peanut just added insult to injury. The child could have been named anything and still gotten the same response to the damning, damaging and disrespectful imagery on the video. The Huff Post touched on the dynamics of white people adopting Black children, something that in recent years has become somewhat of a novelty, especially among celebrities. "Adoption, regardless of racial dynamics, requires a level of patience, love and empathy, but a white person choosing to adopt a black child must first be willing to confront the passive racist views all white people hold, subconsciously or not," contributor La Sha wrote back in 2017. In a recent yet extreme example of transracial adoptions gone wrong, Devonte Hart and his five siblings were murdered in March of last year by their white adoptive parents. Hart was famously photographed crying while hugging a police officer with a facial expression that some said looked more like a cry for help. It was within all of the above contexts that Black Twitter saw the Peanut video, as shown by the below tweets in response.

New Book Highlights The Legacy Of Black Cyclist Marshall Taylor was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Eliminate Student…
 21 hours ago
05.20.19
New Book Highlights The Legacy Of Black Cyclist…
 1 day ago
05.20.19
Actress Regina Hall Receives Honorary Degree From Dillard…
 1 day ago
05.20.19
GoFundMe Supporters Raise $8K So Single Mom Can…
 1 day ago
05.20.19
HBCU World Series Aims To Diversify College Baseball
 2 days ago
05.20.19
LeBron James Aims To Combat Hunger In Underserved…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Share The Name…
 3 days ago
05.20.19
Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To…
 4 days ago
05.17.19
Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her…
 4 days ago
05.17.19
Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]
 4 days ago
05.16.19
Netflix Premieres the ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer,…
 5 days ago
05.15.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Party In The…
 7 days ago
05.14.19
Summerella: “I’ve Never Been Heartbroken” [VIDEO]
 7 days ago
05.14.19
WWE 2K Developer Yuke’s to Create Rival Wrestling…
 7 days ago
05.14.19
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby No.…
 1 week ago
05.10.19
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close