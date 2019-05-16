CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline ESSENCE Festival This Year

1 reads
Leave a comment
Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Although her time in the White House is long over, Michelle Obama has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. After a life-changing year including record breaking sales of her memoir, Becoming and a nation-wide book tour that’s just as successful, our forever First Lady is slated to join one of the largest celebrations of Black culture ever by appearing at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. In an announcement made today, ESSENCE confirmed that Mrs. Obama will headline their 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place in New Orleans on July 4-7.

“We are indescribably thrilled and honored to have ‘Forever First Lady’ Michelle Obama as a part of our 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival, which will mark our most exciting and extensive programming to date,” said Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications.

This appearance marks the former First Lady’s first engagement at ESSENCE Fest and will include a sit-down interview at the Louisiana Superdome on July 6th where she’ll discuss her record-setting memoir and plans for the future.

“As inspiring and aspirational as it is relatable, Mrs. Obama’s story – told on her own terms – is a remarkable example and celebration of everyday Black women who accomplish extraordinary things, who confront challenges with courage and truth, and who remind us that all things are possible when we support one another,” Ebanks continued. “Over 25 years, the Festival has done just that – becoming a cultural home for millions of Black women to honor, celebrate and engage each other in service and sisterhood, laughter and love, and empowerment and community.”

Hosted by Loni Love, this year’s ESSENCE Fest will be a “celebration of 1994’s most culturally impactful and transformative albums” as the ‘Becoming’ author will join an A-list line up of over 80 performers including 90s hip hop legends, Missy Elliot, Nas and Mary J Blige. ESSENCE confirms that this year’s festival will have its largest footprint ever with the addition of enhanced cultural experiences such as the ESSENCE Black Excellence Awards and the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival that span across 10 venues throughout the city of New Orleans.

RELATED STORIES:

Diddy & His Daughters Are Black Royalty On The Cover Of Essence

Slay! Issa Rae Is Absolutely Glowing On The April Cover Of Essence

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline ESSENCE Festival This Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To…
 1 day ago
05.17.19
Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her…
 1 day ago
05.17.19
Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Netflix Premieres the ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer,…
 2 days ago
05.15.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Party In The…
 4 days ago
05.14.19
Summerella: “I’ve Never Been Heartbroken” [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
05.14.19
WWE 2K Developer Yuke’s to Create Rival Wrestling…
 4 days ago
05.14.19
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby No.…
 1 week ago
05.10.19
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of Ab Etching
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Are There More Dragons? A ‘Game of Thrones’…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
What Red Carpet Does Gunna Think He’d Kill…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Kurtis Blow’s Surgery Brings Attention To The Health…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
To Treat A Black Woman With Such Respect…It…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close