Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her Great-Grandmother: “My Heart Can’t Take It”

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 20, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

Songstress Teyana Taylor shared some devastating news with her millions of social media followers this week.

The KTSE singer revealed that she is suffering a painful loss with the death of her great-grandmother.

“The last thing I wanted to wake up to… RIP to my great grandma Nan..my heart can’t take it smh I am extremely overwhelmed with all that is happening,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

 

The photo, which appears to have been taken around the holidays shows Taylor and her Nan wrapped in a loving embrace.

Several of Taylor’s celebrity friends offered their condolences in the comment section.

“I’m so sorry T May God cover you and your family w deep healing comfort during this time,” SZA replied.

“Oh sweetheart. Anyone can tell she was adored. I’m sorry for your loss. Nan’s are so important,” wrote Jill Scott.

“Prayers to you and your family!” wrote Naturi Nauhgton. “Sending you all so much love. May she Rest In Peace.”

It is not yet known what was the cause of her great-grandmother’s death.

Taylor is very family focused and always stays true to her Harlem roots. She, along with her husband NBA star Iman Shumpert, showed their tight-knit familial bonds during their 2018 VH1 reality series, Teyana & Iman.

On Wednesday, Taylor shared that she will performing in her hometown and will dedicate all her energies to her great-grandmother’s memory.

 

