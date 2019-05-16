Ric Flair Reportedly Hospitalized After Undergoing Planned Medical Procedure

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was rushed to an Atlanta area hospital Thursday morning (May 16) after a medical emergency, according to TMZ Sports.

The situation was originally reported to be “very serious,” but Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp says it’s “not as grave or serious.”

He stated that Flair and the family knew the procedure was coming and he could have had it before or after Vegas, and wanted to feel good for Starrcast — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 16, 2019

Flair’s last medical scare came in 2017 when he was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days due to a ruptured intestine.

Commonly referred to as The Nature Boy, the 70-year-old has been a mainstay in the wrestling world since the 1970s after joining the American Wrestling Association. Flair has retired several times, but could never leave the sport he loved for long and would always return with a splash. Not only is he revered as one of the best wrestlers of all time by the media and his peers, but he also was the subject of his very own ESPN 30 for 30, rightfully dubbed Nature Boy.

The documentary spanned his entire life, from his rough upbringing, how he discovered his love for wrestling, his rise to fame, and featured a ton of quotables that put his colorful personality on display.

A master at his craft, he even revealed how he perfected wrestling, saying, “I hung a string in the doorway and I hit that string as hard as I could for three years, until it didn’t move,” says Flair on how he got good at throwing a punch that didn’t connect.

He recently celebrated his 70th birthday in February with a surprise birthday party that included guests like Shane McMahon, Todd Gurley, Charles Barkley, and Dennis Rodman.

A quick trip to Atlanta for Ric Flair’s surprise 70th birthday party. The guest list includes Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Charles Barkley, Todd Gurley, Evander Holyfield, Dennis Rodman, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, Brad Nessler and like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/AcmyG4Ducx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 22, 2019

Ric Flair Reportedly Hospitalized After Undergoing Planned Medical Procedure was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: