Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Per Conrad Thompson, a close friend of Flair, the procedure Flair undertook was planned before Flair was set to fly to Las Vegas for a convention. He also says that Flair’s health is “not as grave or serious” as TMZ is making it out to be.

ORIGINAL STORY: Per TMZ, Ric Flair was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency.

The 70-year-old Flair was in Atlanta where something went wrong. He was immediately taken to the emergency room to be treated. Although specifics are unclear as to what happened to The Nature Boy, his condition is considered “very serious”.

Two years ago, Flair was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days after he suffered a ruptured intestine. He was then in critical condition but bounced back to not only survive but get married and walk down the aisle to Offset’s “Ric Flair Drip.”

