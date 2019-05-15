CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Premieres the ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer, Featuring Miley Cyrus & Anthony Mackie

Prepare to have your minds melted once again.

1 reads
Leave a comment
The logo 'Black Mirror' from the Netflix TV serie seen

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Black Mirror is set to return next month (June 5), and the Netflix psychological thriller unveiled its full trailer for season five.

Following the critically-acclaimed fourth season and its experimental movie Bandersnatchthe Charlie Brooker-created franchise lets avid fans know they “should have seen it coming” in the tweet revealing the trailer Wednesday morning.

The latest season will feature “three new stories of the future,” and if we know anything about the series, it’s that technology can be a vice or even a weapon of mass destruction in the wrong hands. Within the trailer, there’s an Alexa/Siri-esque doll, virtual-reality, an actual Virtua Fighter reference, and tech-induced standoff with police. The cast is abundantly star-studded as before, as Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace (with the hipster Jesus look in the end), Damson Idris (Snowfall) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II join the fray.

The dystopian anthology will focus on technologies impact on relationships, social and romantic, as well as the increasing effects on one’s mental health. The standalone episodes will be trimmed down to three, though it is certain the run times can last as long as a film spanning 90 minutes (i.e. HULU’s Into The Dark series).

Watch the trailer below, and be sure to catch up watching 2017’s season four and the interactive Bandersnatch film on Netflix.

Netflix Premieres the ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer, Featuring Miley Cyrus & Anthony Mackie was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix Premieres the ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer,…
 20 hours ago
05.15.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Party In The…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
Summerella: “I’ve Never Been Heartbroken” [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
05.14.19
WWE 2K Developer Yuke’s to Create Rival Wrestling…
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby No.…
 6 days ago
05.10.19
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
 7 days ago
05.09.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom…
 7 days ago
05.09.19
Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of Ab Etching
 7 days ago
05.09.19
Are There More Dragons? A ‘Game of Thrones’…
 7 days ago
05.09.19
What Red Carpet Does Gunna Think He’d Kill…
 7 days ago
05.09.19
Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Kurtis Blow’s Surgery Brings Attention To The Health…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
To Treat A Black Woman With Such Respect…It…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Exclusive: Ryan Destiny & Quincy’s Wedding In Shambles,…
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors
 1 week ago
05.09.19
Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
05.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close