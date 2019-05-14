Texas Cop Shoots And Kills Unarmed Black Woman Who Screamed, ‘I’m Pregnant’

Sadly, another day, another report of an unarmed Black person being shot and killed by the police.

According to ABC 13, a Texas cop has been placed on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting a woman he was trying to arrest on Monday night in Baytown, a city close to Houston.

According to the Baytown Police Department, an officer on patrol came across a 45-year-old Black woman he claims had outstanding warrants. The officer, whose name has not been shared with the public, claims that as he tried to handcuff her, she allegedly grabbed his taser and used it on him. That prompted him to fire multiple times at the woman, hitting her at least once.

She died on the scene.

Meanwhile, a video of the shooting posted on Snapchat shows the woman screaming to the officer that she was being harassed and that she was also pregnant.

“You’re actually harassing me,” the woman can be heard saying in the video as the Taser is being used. The woman also screamed “I’m pregnant!”

BPD has yet to authenticate the video, but does want to speak with the person who recorded and put it online.

On Tuesday morning, the Baytown Police Department released a statement on Facebook about the shooting, referring to the officer as a 11-year veteran. As stated earlier, the officer in question has been put on paid administrative leave, which is also standard protocol, ABC 13 noted.

In addition, Lt. Steve Dorris told the press that he believes the officer was wearing a body camera, but that footage will not be immediately released due to their on-going investigation.

“We’ll be out for some time tonight to reconstruct the events and get questions answered,” Dorris told reporters.

Plenty of people took to Twitter to sound off on what they believe was unwarranted excessive force:

This is America 👇🏼 Woman shouts 'I'm pregnant' before being 'shot dead' by police Baytown PD in Texas are reported to be investigating the shooting which was filmed and posted on social media https://t.co/2gYfDqnmiS — Mista Marmite (@mistamarmite) May 14, 2019

Wow! @BaytownPolice1 @CityofBaytown should be ashamed. There’s no justification for shooting a pregnant woman. None. Why have communities lost faith in police? Because of departments who hire trigger happy officers who say “I feared for my life” to justify MURDER. #Baytown pic.twitter.com/6OYup7SH1A — Omega Gizmo (@RealOmegaGizmo) May 14, 2019

Did he even attempt to call for backup? Shooting her could’ve been completely avoided. But no. Somebody needs a a paid vacation. #Baytown — 🚶🏾‍♂️🧬🏁 (@DaKountryBoi) May 14, 2019

I just saw the video of the Baytown Police officer shooting that pregnant lady.. that was by far one of the most disturbing videos I’ve seen in a long time. 🤦🏿‍♂️ this shit got to stop! — Scott (@Ritchie330) May 14, 2019

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

