Cardi B Hubby Possibly Shot At In Driveby Shooting

Cardi B’s husband according to TMZ, Offset was at a recording studio in Atlanta Wednesday May 8th . When a car drove pass with a another person leaning out the moving vehicle firing off shots. Press play and count the gun shots. Atlanta police responded but Offset was no where in sight to be questioned.

