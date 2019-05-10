Cardi B Hubby Possibly Shot At In Driveby Shooting

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B’s husband according to TMZ, Offset was at a recording studio in Atlanta Wednesday May 8th . When a car drove pass with a another person leaning out the moving vehicle firing off shots. Press play and count the gun shots. Atlanta police responded but Offset was no where in sight to be questioned.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)