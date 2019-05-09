CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom 13 Years After Dad’s Death [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Black Girls Rock!

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

via Bossip.com:

On a new episode of My Houzz, Taraji P. Henson has an awesome surprise for her stepmom, Angie. Explaining how Angie took care of her late father when he was at a very low point in his life, Taraji says “I’m blessed to have two moms. She never treats me like a stepdaughter, ever, and I love her.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I met my stepmom Angie when I was 16. She just made my dad a better man. My dad was just lost. He was homeless at one time when I was really young. She stepped into his life and she was everything he needed. I was so happy. I just loved her right away,” the Empire actress says of their relationship.

In the clip below, Taraji unveils Angie’s new home and it’s a beautiful moment.

“My dad always said, ‘If you have been blessed, then it is your duty to go out into the world and be a blessing.’ So I feel like I’m doing what my dad told me I should do,” she said.

May her father rest in peace.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom 13 Years After Dad’s Death [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
 3 hours ago
05.09.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom…
 4 hours ago
05.09.19
Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of Ab Etching
 4 hours ago
05.09.19
Are There More Dragons? A ‘Game of Thrones’…
 5 hours ago
05.09.19
15 Milfy Pics Of Ayesha Curry That Would…
 5 hours ago
05.09.19
What Red Carpet Does Gunna Think He’d Kill…
 8 hours ago
05.09.19
Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Kurtis Blow’s Surgery Brings Attention To The Health…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
To Treat A Black Woman With Such Respect…It…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Exclusive: Ryan Destiny & Quincy’s Wedding In Shambles,…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
05.09.19
99-Year-Old Black Woman Veteran Gets Second Chance To…
 4 days ago
05.06.19
Boxer Tony Harrison’s Gym Hosts Prom Dress Drive…
 4 days ago
05.06.19
Cinco de Mayo
The Cook Up: 5 De Mayo (Prequel)
 5 days ago
05.04.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Breaks Teri’s Big News To…
 1 week ago
05.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close