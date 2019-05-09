Are There More Dragons? A ‘Game of Thrones’ Theory Suggests That Is Indeed The Case

Daenerys is finally making her push for the iron throne by taking on Cersei after what she did to our beloved Missandei. If you watched last week (and by now you should have), you would know she is down to only one dragon after Rhaegal was shot out of the sky by Uncle Euron and his fleet of ships using gigantic crossbows. A theory making its rounds around Game of Throne’s fan circles suggest that there are more dragons in Westeros.

The theory suggests that Daenery’s last dragon Drogon is not male but female and spent most of season 5 peppering Westeros with dragon eggs. Now if you recall, Drogon went missing during the fifth season and went on a rampage going ham on sheep, goats and whatever else he or she could scorch to feed the young seeds.

Reddit user Justzxcvbnm theory suggests: “When Drogon spends almost a whole season gone, he’s actually laying eggs and is, in fact, a female that’s why he was burning fields full of sheep, goats, and etc. to feed the baby dragons.” This theory is very believable and to give it more legs the trailer for this Sunday’s penultimate episode hints of dragons with Tyrion walking by a dragon sculpture and Euron looking rather frightened in the sky as a mighty roar can be heard.

Theories around this show are nothing new with many popping up suggesting that Bran was the Night King (all signs point to that being false) and even a possible return of the Night King and his army of the undead despite Ayra’s heroic efforts. That theory suggests that Gilly and Little Sam possibly have white walker blood coursing through their veins. Little Sam was supposed to be the 100th White Walker baby back in season 2 but as we now know that didn’t happen. But does that mean there are still 99 White Walker younglings in Westeros?

When asked if the White Walkers will return by Jimmy Kimmel, GOT showrunner David Benioff responded: “Yeah, we’re not gonna answer that.” Oh, we can’t wait to see how things play out on Sunday night.

Are There More Dragons? A ‘Game of Thrones’ Theory Suggests That Is Indeed The Case was originally published on cassiuslife.com

