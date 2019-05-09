CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Welcome Back, Mr. Carter: Lil Wayne Is Dropping a New Album Soon

0 reads
Leave a comment
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances

Source: Brian Stukes / ON-SITEFOTOS

Lil Wayne might be prepping to release some new music ahead of his upcoming tour with Blink-182.

News of a new album began to form shortly after the Young Money boss announced pre-sale tickets for this week and fans rushing to the Ticketmaster page to cop before Friday. On the Tickets + Music section of the link provided, it reveals a small summary of the purchase offering a pre-order option of either Blink or Wayne’s forthcoming albums.

Here is how the message is described to customers below:

“Your ticket comes with a physical CD per order with your choice of Blink-182’s or Lil Wayne’s forthcoming album. Approximately 24-48 hours after purchase, you will receive an additional email with instruction on how to redeem your album. US/Canadian residents only. One CD per online order. Not valid for Fan to Fan Resale.”

While Blink’s album has been previously confirmed, signs of a new Weezy album are slowly trickling out in tune with the Ticketmaster news. Many of Wayne’s biggest fans this is the long-awaited Funeral album, judging by the number of coffin emojis that Wayne has used on his Instagram stories. The follow-up to 2018’s Tha Carter V does not have an official release date at this time, but tour dates with Blink-182 are set in motion.

View below for full tour dates and purchase tickets here.

Welcome Back, Mr. Carter: Lil Wayne Is Dropping a New Album Soon was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
 3 hours ago
05.09.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom…
 4 hours ago
05.09.19
Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of Ab Etching
 4 hours ago
05.09.19
Are There More Dragons? A ‘Game of Thrones’…
 5 hours ago
05.09.19
15 Milfy Pics Of Ayesha Curry That Would…
 5 hours ago
05.09.19
What Red Carpet Does Gunna Think He’d Kill…
 8 hours ago
05.09.19
Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Kurtis Blow’s Surgery Brings Attention To The Health…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
To Treat A Black Woman With Such Respect…It…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Exclusive: Ryan Destiny & Quincy’s Wedding In Shambles,…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
05.09.19
99-Year-Old Black Woman Veteran Gets Second Chance To…
 4 days ago
05.06.19
Boxer Tony Harrison’s Gym Hosts Prom Dress Drive…
 4 days ago
05.06.19
Cinco de Mayo
The Cook Up: 5 De Mayo (Prequel)
 5 days ago
05.04.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Breaks Teri’s Big News To…
 1 week ago
05.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close