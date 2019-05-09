Lil Wayne might be prepping to release some new music ahead of his upcoming tour with Blink-182.

News of a new album began to form shortly after the Young Money boss announced pre-sale tickets for this week and fans rushing to the Ticketmaster page to cop before Friday. On the Tickets + Music section of the link provided, it reveals a small summary of the purchase offering a pre-order option of either Blink or Wayne’s forthcoming albums.

Here is how the message is described to customers below:

“Your ticket comes with a physical CD per order with your choice of Blink-182’s or Lil Wayne’s forthcoming album. Approximately 24-48 hours after purchase, you will receive an additional email with instruction on how to redeem your album. US/Canadian residents only. One CD per online order. Not valid for Fan to Fan Resale.”

New Album soon Kome ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/4k7ptAP5yq — A$AP Retro (@Retro_CodChamp) May 7, 2019

While Blink’s album has been previously confirmed, signs of a new Weezy album are slowly trickling out in tune with the Ticketmaster news. Many of Wayne’s biggest fans this is the long-awaited Funeral album, judging by the number of coffin emojis that Wayne has used on his Instagram stories. The follow-up to 2018’s Tha Carter V does not have an official release date at this time, but tour dates with Blink-182 are set in motion.

View below for full tour dates and purchase tickets here.

Welcome Back, Mr. Carter: Lil Wayne Is Dropping a New Album Soon was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: