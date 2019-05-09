What Red Carpet Does Gunna Think He’d Kill The Most? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gunna may be the best-dressed rapper in the game. There’s not a day that goes by without people commenting on what fits he’s put together and more important, which mall did he tear down the day before in order to put combos together. Backstage at the Drip or Drown 2 tour, a handler remarked, “He’s got about 20, 30 pairs of shoes in there,” referring to his dressing room. “It’s like his own Met Gala.”

While Gunna wasn’t going for camp in Houston, he spent some time with us backstage breaking down what selling out shows on the tour meant, what it means for him to see his mentee Young Thug and good friend Lil Baby all arrive with various levels of success, whether or not he’s heard the Gunna Benson track “Give Me The Drip” remix of “Space Cadet” and what red carpet above all others he’s dying to step out with his freshest fit.

