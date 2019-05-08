The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had quite the week. First came the announcement of the birth of their son via social media and a short press conference from The Duke and proud father Prince Harry.
Then two days later the couple shares their cute little one with the world with the customary family revealing of the baby. Meghan looks amazing by the way, I mean who wears stilettos two days after giving birth? And then hours later they reveal the newborn royal baby’s name via social media, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Not exactly what we were expecting but he’s a Royal they couldn’t name him Craig. Congrats to the royal family we can’t wait to see this little one grow up!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Meghan & Prince Harry Have Picked a Name For the New Royal Baby! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com