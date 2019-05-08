CLOSE
Meghan & Prince Harry Have Picked a Name For the New Royal Baby!

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had quite the week.  First came the announcement of the birth of their son via social media and a short press conference from The Duke and proud father Prince Harry.

Then two days later the couple shares their cute little one with the world with the customary family revealing of the baby.  Meghan looks amazing by the way, I mean who wears stilettos two days after giving birth?  And then hours later they reveal the newborn royal baby’s name via social media, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Not exactly what we were expecting but he’s a Royal they couldn’t name him Craig.  Congrats to the royal family we can’t wait to see this little one grow up!

 

 

Meghan & Prince Harry Have Picked a Name For the New Royal Baby! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com

