Megan Thee Stallion Back With The Bars in Lingere (Explicit Content)

Looks like the Texas Titan aka Megan Thee Stallion better known as Yung Tina Snow is back kickin’ flows . Potential new song alert or nah. Press play and decide for yourself. Either or the H-town rapper slash college student has been persevering through her raw talent to reach the success level thus far. The momentum Monday word needs no introduction. She even credited her producer @liljumadedabeat.

