Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Week: Deals in DFW

Hug a teacher or nurse this week, then tell them this is their week for all the deals at various restaurants around the metroplex. Here are a few below:
Teachers: Must have valid school ID
- Raising Cane’s: One free box combo May 7 from 6-9 p.m.
- Cici’s: Teachers eat free on May 7 with coupon.
- Chipotle: Teachers get buy one, get one free from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday.
- More here.
Nurses:
- Cinnabon: Through May 11, nurses get a choice of a free minibon roll or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations.
- Potbelly Sandwiches: Nurses can get a free drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.
More deals at NBCDFW
