Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Week: Deals in DFW

Hug a teacher or nurse this week, then tell them this is their week for all the deals at various restaurants around the metroplex. Here are a few below:

Teachers: Must have valid school ID

Nurses:

  • Cinnabon: Through May 11, nurses get a choice of a free minibon roll or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations.
  • Potbelly Sandwiches: Nurses can get a free drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.

More deals at NBCDFW

