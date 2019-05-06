Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Week: Deals in DFW

Hug a teacher or nurse this week, then tell them this is their week for all the deals at various restaurants around the metroplex. Here are a few below:

Teachers: Must have valid school ID

Raising Cane’s: One free box combo May 7 from 6-9 p.m.

Cici’s: Teachers eat free on May 7 with coupon.

Chipotle: Teachers get buy one, get one free from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday.

More here.

Nurses:

Cinnabon: Through May 11, nurses get a choice of a free minibon roll or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations.

Potbelly Sandwiches: Nurses can get a free drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.

More deals at NBCDFW

