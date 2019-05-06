The #DeeList: 7 Best Cures for a Hangover

Did you go too hard for Cinco de Mayo? Struggling at work, or even had to take off? Here are some tips that will hopefully help you the next time you drink too much and have an inevitable hangover.

7. Take Supplements

Red ginseng: One study found that supplementing with red ginseng reduced blood alcohol levels, as well as hangover severity.

Prickly pear: Some evidence shows that this type of cactus could help treat hangovers. A 2004 study found that prickly pear extract decreased hangover symptoms and cut the risk of hangover severity in half.

Some evidence shows that this type of cactus could help treat hangovers. A 2004 study found that prickly pear extract decreased hangover symptoms and cut the risk of hangover severity in half. Ginger: One study found that combining ginger with brown sugar and tangerine extract improved several hangover symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

6. Have a Drink the Next Day

My brother always tells me to do this and I think it sounds stupid. But apparently there’s some scientific evidence to back this up. This is because alcohol changes the way that methanol, a chemical found in small amounts in alcoholic beverages, is processed in the body. After you drink alcohol, methanol is converted into formaldehyde, a toxic compound that could be the cause of some hangover symptoms. However, drinking ethanol (alcohol) when you have a hangover can stop this conversion and prevent the formation of formaldehyde altogether. Instead of forming formaldehyde, methanol is then safely excreted from the body. But don’t make this a habit; you don’t want to develop a more serious problem.

5. Stay Hydrated

Now I thought everyone knew to drink a glass of water in between glasses of liquor. First, alcohol has a diuretic effect. This means that it increases the production of urine, leading to a loss of fluids and electrolytes that are needed for normal functioning. Second, excessive amounts of alcohol can cause vomiting, leading to an even further loss of fluids and electrolytes. Although dehydration is not the only cause of a hangover, it contributes to many of its symptoms, such as increased thirst, fatigue, headache and dizziness. Increasing your water intake may help alleviate some symptoms of hangovers and even prevent them altogether.

4. Get Plenty of Sleep

Now depending on how drunk you are, you’ll probably sleep the next day away anyway. But you should make an actual plan of it. While a lack of sleep does not cause a hangover, it can make your hangover worse. Fatigue, headaches and irritability are all hangover symptoms that can be exacerbated by a lack of sleep. Getting a good night’s sleep and allowing your body to recover may help alleviate symptoms and make a hangover more bearable.

