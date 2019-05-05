CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Boxer Tony Harrison’s Gym Hosts Prom Dress Drive For Detroit Teens

“It lifts a financial burden. Prom can cost so much,” said DeArra Henderson, who is leading the community outreach for the initiative.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Prom season is in full swing, but for many students, the event that is often considered a pinnacle in the high school experience isn’t a reality due to financial setbacks. A Detroit-based boxing gym is paying it forward by providing underserved teenage girls with prom dresses so they won’t have to miss out on that special moment, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The SuperBad Fitness boxing gym—which is owned by professional boxer Tony Harrison—collected over 50 dresses to give away to students in need who are preparing for their upcoming proms and graduations. Those who operate the gym transformed one of the facility’s rooms into a mock boutique where teens have been coming in to choose from a collection of new and gently-used dresses that were donated locally and from individuals across the country. The teens were also able to choose items from a collection of jewelry, handbags, and shoes to complete their looks.

Aware of how costly prom can be, Harrison and his team wanted to host the prom dress drive to ease the financial issues that many students in the local community are dealing with. “It lifts a financial burden. We want to help other girls. Prom can cost so much,” said DeArra Henderson, who is leading the community outreach for the initiative.

Harrison, who took home the World Boxing Council’s super welterweight title last year, has continually used his gym as an avenue to give back to his community. The gym has a tutoring center that serves nearly 50 kids each day. “He’s like a parent to each and every one of these kids,” his girlfriend Jasmine Bradley, who oversees the gym’s tutoring center, said in a statement. “And that’s why they love him so much. They feel it. They want to be better than him. They want to be like him. He’s probably the most selfless person I know. “We are trying to reach out to the kids in the neighborhood, and try to show them something different than what is being shown on the regular.”

SEE ALSO:

Teen Becomes St. Thomas High School’s First-Ever Black Valedictorian

Philando Castile’s Mother Pays Off Lunch Debt For High School Students In Minnesota

John Singleton

Actors Who Got Their Big Breaks In John Singleton Movies

8 photos Launch gallery

Actors Who Got Their Big Breaks In John Singleton Movies

Continue reading Actors Who Got Their Big Breaks In John Singleton Movies

Actors Who Got Their Big Breaks In John Singleton Movies

[caption id="attachment_3851918" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT / Getty[/caption] The world was mourning the passing of Oscar-nominated movie director John Singleton. The acclaimed filmmaker and screenwriter died Monday at only 51 years old following complications from suffering a stroke. Sadly, his family pulled him off life support after he had been placed in a medically induced coma. READ MORE: John Singleton's Life In Photos "John Singleton is a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up," his spokesperson said in a statement. "John grew up in South Central L.A with a love of cinema that showed itself early on. He went on to become one of the most lauded graduates of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Within months of graduating, John returned to South Central to shoot his debut feature, Boyz N the Hood. The movie, which was unusually shot in sequence, masterfully captured a story of friendship, youth and the peril of hard choices in a community marred by gang violence. The film earned special honors at its debut at Cannes and Singleton went onto become the youngest director and first African-American writer-director nominated for the Academy Award. Two decades later, the film was placed in the Library of Congress, a marker of its cultural and historical significance." READ MORE: John Singleton’s Family Feuds Over His Money As Filmmaker Dies At 51 Singleton's career spans nearly three decades, which begins with 1991's "Boyz n the Hood," earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He was the youngest filmmaker to be nominated in those categories. He was also the first African-American to be nominated for Best Director. However, what Singleton is also known for is giving big breaks to up and coming Black actors in Hollywood. READ MORE: Black Twitter Mourns The Death of John Singleton Singleton cast and worked with some of the greatest actors and Black creatives of our time, helping them to break through in Hollywood because of his movies. Scroll down to see some of the more notable folks on the list.

Boxer Tony Harrison’s Gym Hosts Prom Dress Drive For Detroit Teens was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
99-Year-Old Black Woman Veteran Gets Second Chance To…
 23 hours ago
05.06.19
Boxer Tony Harrison’s Gym Hosts Prom Dress Drive…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
Cinco de Mayo
The Cook Up: 5 De Mayo (Prequel)
 2 days ago
05.04.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Breaks Teri’s Big News To…
 5 days ago
05.02.19
‘Empire’ Renewed For A 6th Season, “No Plans”…
 5 days ago
05.02.19
Report: Bushwick Bill Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4…
 5 days ago
05.01.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Suffers A Heartbreaking Loss
 7 days ago
04.30.19
#JusticeForLucca: Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By…
 7 days ago
04.30.19
Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress…
 7 days ago
04.30.19
Beyoncé’s Longtime Hairstylist Dragged On Social Media For…
 1 week ago
04.30.19
Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Speaks on Epic…
 1 week ago
04.30.19
17 items
She Did THAT: Social Media Reacts To Arya…
 1 week ago
04.30.19
Report: John Singleton Still On Life Support Amid…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Box Office Records With $358M…
 1 week ago
04.28.19
Kenny Mitchell Becomes Snapchat’s First Black C-Suite Executive
 1 week ago
04.28.19
Pharrell Williams Launches Music Education Program In Partnership…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close