CLOSE
Kiki J
HomeKiki J

Emergency? You Can Now Text 9-1-1 in Dallas

0 reads
Leave a comment
Emergency scene traffic diversion

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Dallas is the latest city to implement a new text 911 service.  Although calling 911 is preferred the new service will help people with hearing loss and those who may be in an emergency situation where calling 911 would put them in further danger.  The city recently upgraded their 911 system to include texts as a way of communication and in the first two weeks of April Dallas police said they received 176 emergency texts.

To use the 911 text service just type 9-1-1 in the number field and describe your emergency then a 911 operator will respond with questions, if communication is dropped the operator will ping the location where the call came from and a unit will be dispersed to the location.  There are a couple of drawbacks in the system, however, the 911 text service can’t respond to texts in Spanish or any other language and emojis can’t be used.  Alejandra Zendejas, a local League of United Latin American Citizens director, said “While we know it is not available in Spanish, we hope that it is in the city’s plans to make it accessible to all Dallas residents of all languages.” Other North Texas cities with text 911 capabilities include Richardson, Seagoville, Balch Springs and Cockrell Hill however the system is rarely used and is there for backup.

 

Source: DallasNews.com

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home
11 photos

The Latest

9-1-1 , Dallas , Kiki J , news

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cinco de Mayo
The Cook Up: 5 De Mayo (Prequel)
 16 hours ago
05.04.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Breaks Teri’s Big News To…
 3 days ago
05.02.19
‘Empire’ Renewed For A 6th Season, “No Plans”…
 4 days ago
05.02.19
Report: Bushwick Bill Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4…
 4 days ago
05.01.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Suffers A Heartbreaking Loss
 6 days ago
04.30.19
#JusticeForLucca: Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By…
 6 days ago
04.30.19
Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress…
 6 days ago
04.30.19
Beyoncé’s Longtime Hairstylist Dragged On Social Media For…
 6 days ago
04.30.19
Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Speaks on Epic…
 6 days ago
04.30.19
17 items
She Did THAT: Social Media Reacts To Arya…
 6 days ago
04.30.19
Report: John Singleton Still On Life Support Amid…
 6 days ago
04.29.19
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Box Office Records With $358M…
 1 week ago
04.28.19
Kenny Mitchell Becomes Snapchat’s First Black C-Suite Executive
 1 week ago
04.28.19
Pharrell Williams Launches Music Education Program In Partnership…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Viola Davis Spreads Awareness About Diabetes Through New…
 1 week ago
04.28.19
Game Of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Reveals…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close