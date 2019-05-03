The #DeeList: Top 5 Drinks to Make for Cinco de Mayo

We celebrate Cinco de Mayo with good food and, more importantly, good drinks. But instead of regular margaritas, here’s a list of better drinks you can make.

5. Paloma:

This drink is quite popular in Mexico and takes almost no time to prepare, along with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. It’s made with tequila and (usually) grapefruit-flavored soda. Recipe.

4. Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo is a rich, dark beer that’ll pair well with pretty much anything being served at a Cinco De Mayo party. Recipe.

3. Pulque

Pulque is an alcohol that’s made from fermenting agave. The result is a cream-colored hard liquor that has a bit of a thicker consistency. Recipe.

