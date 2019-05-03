CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDThe Dee List

The #DeeList: Top 5 Drinks to Make for Cinco de Mayo

2 reads
Leave a comment
Sunny Orange Margarita

Source: spendwithpennies.com / http://www.spendwithpennies.com

We celebrate Cinco de Mayo with good food and, more importantly, good drinks. But instead of regular margaritas, here’s a list of better drinks you can make.

5. Paloma:

This drink is quite popular in Mexico and takes almost no time to prepare, along with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. It’s made with tequila and (usually) grapefruit-flavored soda. Recipe.

4. Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo is a rich, dark beer that’ll pair well with pretty much anything being served at a Cinco De Mayo party. Recipe.

3. Pulque

Pulque is an alcohol that’s made from fermenting agave. The result is a cream-colored hard liquor that has a bit of a thicker consistency. Recipe.

Check out the top 2 at Ties.

Cinco De Drinko! Hip-Pop’s Best Patron & Corona Moments (PHOTOS)
0 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

cinco de mayo drink recipe , cinco de mayo drinks , cocktail recipe , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close