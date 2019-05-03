Cinco de Mayo 2019: Where to Go

Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday, and the margaritas will be flowing everywhere! But where exactly is “everywhere?” Here’s a list of places to go:

Lala’s Mexican Cafe in Dallas on May 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. It’s one of the rare restaurants offering a free margarita and free taco for each customer. Valet is free, too. lalasmexicancafedallas.us.

El Corazon in McKinney is hosting a four-day fiesta, from May 2 through 5, that doubles as a one-year anniversary party. The Cuellar family’s “white wings” — an appetizer of chicken, jalapeños and Jack cheese, wrapped in bacon and fried — cost $5.

Vidorra in Deep Ellum will also have a donkey on-site on Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant is selling $2 tacos and $5 margaritas on May 5.

SusieCakes is making churro cupcakes: a vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream frosting and a dust of cinnamon-sugar. They’re available May 3 through 5 at all SusieCakes in D-FW and cost $3.50 each. susiecakes.com.

More at GuideLive

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: