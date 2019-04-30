Soulja Boy Sentenced to 240 Days in Jail for Probation Violation

Big Soulja is going to get comfortable behind bars. A judge just sentenced him to 240 days behind bars, and 265 days of community service, for violating his probation.

Soulja was in court Tuesday — and while his attorney said the rapper’s had an “awakening” during the last 20 days he’s been locked up — it clearly wasn’t enough to convince the judge to let him go easy. Soulja will start the sentence right away … and has credit for 40 days served.

The judge told Soulja he was originally considering sentencing him to 2 years in state prison but decided to give him some leniency. The judge also acknowledged that Soulja’s missed out on business opportunities while behind bars.

The rapper was originally taken into custody after failing to complete his court-ordered community service, and even tried to falsify documents stating the contrary. Then the police raided his house after claims that he had kidnapped a woman there, and the cops found ammunition. He’s on probation for a weapons charge, so that’s not legal.

And here we are.

via TMZ

