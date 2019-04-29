5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Birthday Bash Weekend 2019

Birthday Bash ATL 2019 is just around the corner and it’s one of those cultural events you CAN NOT MISS. To prove it, we’ve highlighted some of the main reasons why you can’t miss Birthday Bash Weekend 2019.

1. We’re Back At State Farm Arena!

Yeah that’s right this year’s Birthday Bash will be back at State Farm Arena! The lights shine brighter at the home of the Atlanta Hawks and Birthday Bash will be bigger than ever, with so many artists that have been announced and surprises!!!

2. The Lineup features some of Atlanta’s best & as well as the nation’s hottest artist!

Anyone who has hot right now and on the radio, will be at Birthday Bash Weekend! This year’s lineup not only features ATL representers such as the Migos, Lil Baby, Lloyd and Jacquees but the hottest female rapper out right now, Megan Thee Stallion will be representing Houston and Dallas Texas’ own Yella Beezy will be hitting the stage and more!

3. The Block Party Is Back!

Free! Free! Free! Before the big show at State Farm Arena the free Block Party at Centennial Olympic Park will kick off from 12pm to 5pm. The block party will feature vendors, interactive booths, art installations plus performances from some of the hottest up and coming artist around the country!

4. Downtown Atlanta

This year’s Birthday Bash Weekend will take place solely in Downtown Atlanta! Nearby sights include the College Football Hall of Fame, the Georgia Aquarium and the Center for Civil and Human Rights. Not only can enjoy everything Birthday Bash Weekend but also enjoy everything the city has to offer.

5. The hottest DJs and Personalities in the city!

You hear them everyday on your radio well here is your chance to experience the HOT 107.9 team in full effect! The DJs will be spinning at both the Block Party and Birthday Bash plus your favorite host such as Reec, Mz. Shyneka, The Durtty Boyz and B High will be your MCs all weekend long!!

