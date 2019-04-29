Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former Students

Via Madamenoire:

Oprah Winfrey is known for her generous heart and most recently used her superpowers for good.

Over the weekend, Winfrey took three of her mentees, who have spent most of their lives under her tutelage as students at her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

“I’ve known these girls since they were 12 and 13 coming to my school. Graduating from college. Grad school. Now our first wedding. Looking for the perfect dress,” Winfrey wrote under a caption of the photo of herself with the girls. The photo also shows the young woman holding her dream dress, which according to the Daily Mail, costs $100,000.

Winfrey took the trio on a shopping trip at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills and enjoyed the whole story to themselves, the outlet reports. After they secured the dress, Winfrey also treated them to a meal at Spago owned by Wolfgang Puck.

As we’ve seen before Oprah has a soft place in her heart for the girls who have passed through the program at her Leadership Academy. In 2015, a group of the students attended a performance of The Color Purple with Winfrey, and also enjoyed a Mac and Clinique class, along with a dinner at the exclusive Rainbow Room. In 2017, Oprah went on a nationwide tour visiting her all of her daughters as they graduated from several select universities and colleges.

Though she has no children of her own, Winfrey serves as a proud doting mother and clearly views her “daughters” as her heart outside of her body.

