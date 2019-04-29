Report: John Singleton to be Taken Off Life Support Today

According to TMZ, John Singleton will be taken off of life support today (April 29).

John’s family just released this … “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

The family’s statement also reveals John “quietly struggled with hypertensions. More than 40% of African-American men and women have high blood pressure, which also develops earlier in life and is usually more severe.”

John’s family encouraged his fans to recognize symptoms and visit heart.org for more information.

More at TMZ

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: