It was expected but Marvel now owns the highest grossing opening weekend (again) as Avengers: Endgame not only became the fastest film to a number of box-office benchmarks, it may well be the biggest movie of all-time.
OPENING WEEKEND RECORD: Deadline is reporting that the film from Anthony and Joe Russo is set to make $358.5 million over its three-day opening weekend and could be even more as Sunday totals are finalized. It already set the single day opening record of $158.3 million on Friday and early preview screenings of $60 million on Thursday.
Endgame‘s Friday outstrips Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ previous opening and single-day record of $119.1M by $39.2M, and Saturday beats Avengers: Infinity War‘s previous Saturday record of $82.1M by $29.3M.
DISNEY RECORD: With it’s $350 million-plus intake, Endgame becomes the fifth Disney movie to crack $200 million in its opening weekend and the fourth movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to do so. The other two Disney movies? Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The only non-Disney movie in the top 5 in terms of opening weekends? Jurassic World in 2015.
Expect the numbers to keep getting crazy as fans go back for repeat viewings.
RELATED: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Viewer Beaten Up For Spoiling The Movie
RELATED: Shufflefoot LeSean McCoy Spoils ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Twitter Wants Him Ejected From The Paint
RELATED: Google ‘Snaps’ With Thanos Inspired Search Result To Celebrate ‘Avengers: Endgame’
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Box Office Records With $358M Opening Weekend was originally published on theboxhouston.com