Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the Louisiana Goat himself far from his domain. If its not a stage or a rap booth you can almost guarantee to see Boosie doing one thing, Press play and watch how Boosie spends quality time with the one he truly loves.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)