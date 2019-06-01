Black Entrepreneur Teaches Youth About Business Ownership Through Board Game

A Black inventor is aiming to teach youth the fundamentals of entrepreneurship through the creation of a board game. According to Black News, Elliott Eddie created The Entrepreneur Game as an educational tool that encompasses information about running a business.

Eddie is a serial entrepreneur who owns five businesses and has always been passionate about teaching adults and youth the importance of business ownership; specifically individuals who are from underserved communities and underrepresented groups. He came up with the concept for a board game after noticing the lack of lessons surrounding entrepreneurship within school curriculums. In September, he created a crowdfunding campaign for the creation of The Entrepreneur Game and raised nearly three times more than his campaign goal from supporters across the globe.

The game—which was designed for children 12 and older—takes players on an entrepreneurial journey. You start off as the CEO of your own company and throughout the game you go through stages of budgeting, marketing, investing, and negotiating. The goal is to evade going bankrupt. The winner of the game is the individual who has the most assets.

“We may learn a few things in school, but one of the subjects it’s unlikely that we’ve been taught is entrepreneurship: how to create and build successful businesses of our own. Many of our schools barely teach our children the skills they need to survive,” Eddie said in a statement. “We owe it to our children and all of our futures to make sure they know that they are capable of creating a successful business. To make sure our children know that they can take their skills, talents and ideas to find a problem and solve it, to find a need and fill it, or to create a market and build it. Our children must grasp that among all of the things they can be now, and as they grow up, an entrepreneur is definitely within their grasp.”

Major toy retailers are already eyeing the game to add to their shelves.

