CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Remy Ma Accused of Punching Former Love & Hip-Hop Co-Star

56 reads
Leave a comment
The Build Series Presents Remy Ma And Fat Joe Discussing Their New Album 'Plata o Plomo'

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Remy Ma may be facing legal trouble.

New York City Police is investigating the rapper for an alleged assault. Former “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star, Brittney Taylor, told cops Remy punched her in her eye during the Pretty Lou Benefit concert at Irving Plaza Tuesday night.

Taylor, an up-and-coming rapper herself, went to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated after the alleged assault and reported the crime at the 13th Precinct station Wednesday night despite police officers being there at the concert hall. She later posted a pic on Instagram of her injuries, naming Remy as a her attacker.

See Also: LL Cool J, Wife Simone Smith, Remy Ma &amp; More Team Up To ‘Beat Cancer Like A Boss’ [Video]

“So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night,” her caption states. “I didn’t wanna bring it to social media because It’s pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh. I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work. My Question is @remyma why did you really do this? #WHATHAPPENEDTOWOMANEMPOWERMENT #BlackLove? Smh 🤦🏾‍♀️

Celebrities such as Tory Lanez have flocked to Taylor’s comments, urging her to remove the post. The post is still up as of Friday (April 19).

Remy Ma has not been arrested or charged with a crime, law-enforcement sources said.

She is currently on probation which is scheduled to end this August. Remy previously served six years in jail for shooting a friend in 2007 in a dispute over cash.

SIGH. Let’s hope for The Golden Child‘s sake that this isn’t true.

Source: New York Post

Remy Ma Accused of Punching Former Love & Hip-Hop Co-Star was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Did Missy Elliott Announce That She Finished Her…
 1 day ago
04.18.19
The Kardashians Announce New UCLA Health Center Named…
 2 days ago
04.18.19
HBO Announces ‘Insecure’ Won’t Be Back Until 2020
 4 days ago
04.15.19
Kelis Is Going To Trial For Violating Custody…
 4 days ago
04.15.19
Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 4 days ago
04.15.19
Howard University And Lionsgate Create Internship Program To…
 5 days ago
04.15.19
‘RHOAS11’ Reunion Recap: NeNe’s Attitude Steals The Show…
 5 days ago
04.15.19
Peggy Alford Becomes First Black Woman Nominated To…
 5 days ago
04.15.19
Students At LeBron James’ I Promise School Show…
 5 days ago
04.15.19
8-Year-Old Helps Siblings Overcome Sickle Cell Disease
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Former Houston Texans Running Back Charged With Murder
 1 week ago
04.12.19
Live Stream: Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Service by BET…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ New York Cast Revealed
 1 week ago
04.11.19
‘Empire’ Recap: The Cookie Lyon Plot Twist We…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
BET, Tidal To Air Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close