The Kardashians Announce New UCLA Health Center Named After Their Late Father

The Kardashians

Source: Larry Marano/ Getty / Getty

via Bossip.com:

The late patriarch of the Kardashian family, Robert Kardashian, was honored on Tuesday night at UCLA.

“So proud to announce the Robert G. Kardashian center for esophageal health being launched at UCLA,” Kim wrote on Twitter as she shared a photo of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention.” Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July of 2003 and died less than eight weeks later at the age of 59.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were also in attendance at the event, along with several other members from Robert’s side of the family.

Khloé ended up sharing a detailed message about the new center, explaining that it will “provide resources for groundbreaking research, patient care, and education/training, in addition to support of efforts in esophageal health. The naming of the center and its dedicated specialty services will assist in advancing UCLA’s position at the forefront of the world for the study of esophageal and other GI disorders …”

The Kardashians Announce New UCLA Health Center Named After Their Late Father was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

